Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeDomesticOne dead, 32 injured as train derails near Lodhran
Domestic

One dead, 32 injured as train derails near Lodhran

Pakistan Railway
7
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

LODHRAN, Aug 17 (APP): Four bogies of a train derailed near here on Sunday, leaving one dead and 32 others injured.
According to Rescue officials, the accident happened after the brakes of Karachi bound Awam Express failed near the Lodhran Railway station, which caused the derailment.
As a result, 33 passengers sustained multiple injuries.
On information, the teams of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation. The teams provided first aid to 11 passengers and shifted 22 others to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Lodhran where a passenger succumbed to his injuries.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan