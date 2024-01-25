One dead, 25 injured as passenger bus flips in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): A passenger was killed and 25 others sustained serious injuries when a passenger bus overturned due to fog in district Khairpur on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when an over-speeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Khairpur, as a result, one passenger lost his life on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Punjab. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to a nearby hospital.