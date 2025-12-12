One  Day Workshop on Pakistan Citizen Portal Held at Shah Abdul Latif University

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Dec 12 (APP):A one day training workshop for focal persons of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, organized by the Research and Analysis Activities Section, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad on Friday.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the capacity of focal persons in handling public grievances through the PCP.

Resource persons from the Prime Minister’s Office provided technical training and insights into the portal’s functionality.

Certificates were distributed among participants, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks to the university administration and HEC Islamabad for their support.