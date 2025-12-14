On BRB Canal: first surface water treatment plant approved for Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):The first surface water treatment plant project has been approved in the provincial capital.

The plant will be set up on the BRB Canal in Lahore, which was approved in the 52nd PDWP meeting.

The project will be completed with the support of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which will make 54 million gallons of surface water usable per day.

The population of Mughalpura, Baghbanpura, Fatehgarh and Shadipura will benefit from this project, in addition to which more than 1.7 million citizens of Lahore will also be able to benefit.

The water treatment project will be completed by the 2031 and a surface water treatment plant will be installed on 120 acres of land, electricity will also be generated through a 5-megawatt solar energy system.