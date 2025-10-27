Ombudsman’s team inspects facilities at Karachi Cant, City Railway Stations

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):A team of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, led by Provincial Coordinator for Sindh Amir Ahmed Shaikh, visited Karachi Cant and City Railway Stations on Monday to review facilities provided to passengers and assess overall service standards.

The Member (In Charge) Amir Ahmed Shaikh, along with Adviser Moula Bux Shaikh and Director Rashid Ahmad, as well as officials of Pakistan Railways, visited platforms, waiting lounges, reservation block and facilities, and newly installed escalators.

The FOS team also had interactions with passengers to acquire their views on service delivery and their suggestions for improvement. They also inspected vending stalls and checked the quality of food being sold and directed to ensure hygiene practices.

During the visit, Divisional Superintendent (DS) PR Karachi Division, Mehmood Rehman Lakho, briefed about the operational structure and performance of the Karachi Division of Pakistan Railways and informed that Karachi is one of the seven administrative divisions of Pakistan Railways that connects the entire country with the largest port city and plays a central role in rail transportation with handling the daily operations of 26 passenger, including interprovincial, intercity and intracity KCR trains as well as 10 freight trains in each up and down directions.

The inspection team was informed that Karachi Cantt Railway Station was established in 1898 and remains one of the busiest stations in Pakistan. It consists of 8 platforms, 11 working lines, and 26 vending stalls, while 13 trains originate from the station daily, catering to a passenger footfall of nearly 30,000 to 35,000 people and generating an approximate revenue of Rs 11 million.

Amir Ahmed Shaikh appreciated the efforts to provide services to passengers despite limited resources and stressed the need to develop a service delivery model that ensures maximum facilities to the public. He also emphasized the importance of passenger comfort, courteous staff behaviour, and better facilitation, especially for senior citizens, women, and families traveling long distances.

The Member FOS advised the administration to ensure the upkeep of public facilities, maintain cleanliness, improve passenger guidance systems, and strengthen complaint and redressal mechanisms at the stations.

Moula Bux Shaikh highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman’s office was providing an effective complaint resolution platform for protecting public rights. He urged railway authorities to continue working with dedication to enhance service delivery and passenger experience.