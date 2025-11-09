Ombudsman’s awareness drive ensures quick redressal of public grievances

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 09 (APP): The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has continued its public awareness and complaint redressal campaign with notable success.

In this connection, a special awareness session was organized at Government Postgraduate College Samundri in addition to an open court at Union Council No.125, Office of the Assistant Director Local Government and Community Development Sammundri.

Advisers to Ombudsman Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Hayat and Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arbi, attended both events and addressing students and teachers during the awareness session, besides listening to citizens’ complaints firsthand at the open court.

The advisers also received written applications individually and ensured that each grievance was properly recorded for early action.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisers highlighted 28-year service record of the Ombudsman’s Office and emphasized its commitment to public relief, transparency and an efficient system of impartial investigations.

They said that the Ombudsman provides a free, accessible and merit-based platform for justice without the need for lawyers, recommendations or repeated visits to offices in addition to ensuring redressal of the complaints within shortest possible time.

They also explained that citizens can conveniently register their complaints online through the mobile app, WhatsApp, postal mail or at nearby regional offices.

They underscored that the Office of Ombudsman Punjab remains fully dedicated to promote justice, transparency and accountability across government institutions throughout the province.

The students, teachers, citizens and representatives of various departments participated in both awareness session and open court.

The participants appreciated these initiatives and said that such efforts strengthen public confidence in justice, transparency and good governance at the grassroots level.