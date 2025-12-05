Ombudsman Regional Office holds open court in Korangi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 05 (APP): The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Karachi on Friday held an open court (khuli katchehry) in collaboration with the Moon Welfare Society at Union Council No. 3, Nasir Colony, Korangi.

Senior Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman Anwar Haider attended the session along with representatives from K-Electric, the Water Board, Local Government departments, the Korangi police, the Solid Waste Management Board, and other relevant agencies.

Speaking to residents, Anwar Haider said the ombudsman’s office ensures implementation in 96 percent of resolved complaints. He noted that more than 200,000 complaints were addressed nationwide last year, including 26,000 from Karachi alone.

Anwar Haider reminded the citizens that the Ombudsman’s services were completely free and that no lawyer was required to file or pursue a complaint.

During the session, he listened to residents’ grievances and advised them to submit their complaints in writing so they could be formally processed and resolved.