Ombudsman institution being strengthened at federal, provincial levels: Governor

QUETTA, Nov 28 (APP): Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel stated on Friday that the institution of the Ombudsman is being strengthened and made more stable at both the federal and provincial levels.

He expressed these views while speaking to Federal Ombudsman Fawzia Waqar, who called on him at the Governor’s House in Quetta.

On the occasion, the Governor said that this would help ensure transparency, accountability and good governance within our administrative framework.

He said that by strengthening the Ombudsman institution, we aim to provide citizens with an accessible mechanism for redressal of grievances. Our efforts include a multi-faceted approach and we would ensure the protection of the rights and interests of all stakeholders.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel emphasized the important role of the Ombudsman in ensuring that justice is provided to the most vulnerable sections of society, especially the poor and needy.

He urged the Ombudsman to take proactive steps to provide timely and affordable justice to those who need it the most, thus upholding the principles of equality and justice.

The Governor encouraged the Ombudsman to extend his reach beyond his office by regularly visiting other districts to address the grievances of citizens living in remote and backward areas.

He said that the institution of the Ombudsman could bridge the gap between the government and the people and foster a sense of greater trust in the administrative system.