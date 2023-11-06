Old-man thrown from car

MULTAN, Nov 06 (APP):Some unidentified car rider threw away an old-man in limits of Basti Malook police station.

Rescuers said the victim seemed to be around 60-65 year old person. He’s unconscious so unable to reveal his identity, added the rescuers.

He was shifted to Nishtar hospital after informing to Basti Malook police station.

Search for the heir was going on and rescuers appealed people on the occasion to help them find out family of the person or contact to Basti Malook police station with regard to the victim.