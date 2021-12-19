RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a call on paid by the Saudi Foreign Minister on Sunday said the 17th extraordinary session of OIC was extremely important to channelize international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises.

The Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on the COAS, where matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations were discussed, said the director general Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a news release.

The COAS thanked the KSA leadership for convening 17th Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic of Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers at Islamabad. He reiterated that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with KSA and acknowledges the kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world.

The COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential for stability in South Asia. He reiterated that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbors in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation,special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.