OIC delegation visits AJK; Seeks early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK): , Dec 11 (APP):A delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), led by its Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha visited Azad Jammu Kashmir Sunday and discussed the current Kashmir situation with the AJK leaders including the President of the State Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the backdrop of the increased human rights abuses by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The OIC secretary general Hissein Brahim Taha , while speaking as chief guest at a reception hosted by the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House in the State metropolis called for early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue, which, he added, was the first priority of the OIC.

“We want to open a ‘channel of discussion’ between all stakeholders on the Kashmir issue so that this issue can be resolved through diplomacy”, Taha said adding that the voice of Kashmiris would be conveyed to the Islamic world and the international community will also be taken on board in this regard.

“Kashmir is a part of the OIC and it is our responsibility to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully and according to the wishes of Kashmiris”, the OIC chief said.

While reiterating his all-out support to Kashmiris just and principled cause,Taha said that he had meetings with AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry over the need of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “I assure you that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination”, he reiterated.

While interacting with Kashmiri leaders during a meeting held at the presidency,

the Secretary General of the OIC said, “today we have had the opportunity to visit the LoC and talk to the victims of the Indian aggression”. He said that the world needs to be told more about the human rights violations taking place in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to a question by the participants, the OIC Secretary General said, “Being the representative of Islamic countries, it is our responsibility to highlight the Kashmir issue and solve it. We will solve this problem together with friendly countries to ensure durable peace in the region”.

Speaking on this occasion, Barrister Sultan thanked the OIC member countries particularly the OIC secretary general for his consistent support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has helped the Kashmiri people at every stage and we are deeply grateful to the Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha for visiting Muzaffarabad and reaffirming his unwavering support to Kashmir cause”, the president said

Later talking to the media at the side line of the ceremony, the AJK President categorically said “Kashmir is not a border dispute but it is all about the right of self-determination of millions of Kashmiris settled on both sides of the ceasefire line”,.

Welcoming the OIC delegation, the AJK President said that the OIC delegate’s visit to Azad Kashmir would boost the morale of the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

“I would like to express my special thanks to Hissein Brahim Taha , for visiting Muzaffarabad”, he added.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president urged the international community to play its much-needed role stop bloodshed and violence in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. It is high time that the world community should come forward in a big way and pressurize the Indian government to fulfill its commitments regarding holding a plebiscite so that Kashmiris can determine their political future.

Earlier, the OIC secretary general held a detailed meeting with President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the President’s House.

Besides AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Shaheen Abdullah Abdullawi, Muhant Mutinkar, Dai Ali, Suf Al-Dubdawi, Ahmed Sarir, Mansoor, Hamal Imani, Muhammad Atif, Waqas Latif, AJK minister for State Disaster Management Authority and high ranking officials of the AJK government were also present on the occasion.