Domestic

Officers from PAS visit Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, May 06 (APP):The officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service’s  52nd Common visited Bahawalpur for a study tour.
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen briefed the officers about historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur Division.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, and Faculty Member Incharge Dr Faisal Zahoor were also present on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner provided the delegation with information regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Division in education, health, agriculture, livestock, industry, local government, municipal committee, tourism, arts and crafts, and other sectors, and answered their questions.
