Oath-taking of Engineering University Teachers Association held

PESHAWAR, Feb 21 (APP):The oath-taking ceremony of Engineering University Teachers Association was held here Wednesday in the main hall of Engineering University with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Ali in the chair.

The Vice-Chancellor administered the oath to the President and Cabinet of the Association.

Ameer Taj (Department of Computer Science) was sworn in as President, while Prof. Dr. Zahid Wadud Mufti was sworn in as Vice President, Dr. Atif Sardar as General Secretary, Dr. Mezmirul Haque as Joint Secretary and Engineer Adnan Rasheed as Finance Secretary.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Ali in his address congratulated the new cabinet of the association for taking charge.

Appreciating the efforts of teachers for the promotion of higher education, he assured teachers association of full support.

Amir Taj, the newly elected president of the teachers’ association, said in his address that the Engineering University Teachers’ Association was a non-political organization whose aim is to find solutions to the problems of the teaching community in collaboration with the university administration and to do everything possible for the promotion of higher education.

The ceremony was attended by Deans, Registrars, Senior Professors, Teachers and other officers of Engineering University.