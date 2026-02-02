Notorious robber gang busted, two held

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Feb 02 (APP): In a major crackdown against criminal elements, Seetal Mari Police arrested two members of the notorious Ghulam Haider gang and recovered three motorcycles along with cash worth Rs 200,000.

According to police sources, the police arrested two members of the gang including ringleader Ghulam Haider s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Adeel s/o Muhammad Boota.

Police officials stated that during the operation, three stolen motorcycles and Rs 200,000 in cash were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang was involved in several incidents of armed robbery.