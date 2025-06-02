36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
Domestic

Notorious mugger arrested in Iqbal Town

10
LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP):Iqbal Town Police have arrested a suspected street criminal during a targeted operation as part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the area
on Monday.
According to police, the suspect identified as Shahid was involved in snatching mobile phones and cash from a family in Moon Market, Iqbal Town, a few days ago.
SP Umar said the suspect was traced using CCTV footage and modern surveillance tools.
The police recovered mobile phones valued at hundreds of thousands of rupees and stolen cash, from the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
