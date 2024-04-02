Notorious drug dealer held

ANF

MULTAN, Apr 02 (APP):Gulgasht police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered Hashish from his possession during a special operation launched here on Tuesday.

As per instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Gulgasht police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain launching special operations to prevent drug peddling in the city.

The police team conducted a raid at Faiz-e-Aam Chowk and arrested Muhammad Asif s/o Ashiq Muhammad Kanera and recovered 10 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The accused was going to deliver Hashish at different points of the city which was foiled by the police.
Case has been registered against him and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

