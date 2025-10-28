Notorious dacoit behind bars: ICT Police recover looted items

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Koral station team arrested a wanted member of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple snatching and robbery incidents in the federal capital, and recovered looted motorbikes, cash, mobile phones, and a weapon with ammunition.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Pervez. The police team, using modern technical and human intelligence methods, successfully tracked and apprehended the suspect.

Cases have been registered against him, while further investigation is underway to trace his remaining accomplices.

On the special directives of DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, ICT Police have intensified a large-scale crackdown across the capital against those involved in robbery, snatching, and other serious crimes.

He said the ongoing operations have resulted in a visible decline in major criminal incidents, adding that strict legal action will continue against those depriving citizens of their valuables.