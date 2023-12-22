Nomination papers deadline extended, says Chohan

QUETTA, Dec 22 (APP): Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Chohan on Friday said that the deadline for filing the nomination papers for polls 2024 has been extended by two days.

Earlier, the deadline for filing the nomination papers for the general elections 2024 was 22 December 2023.The contesting candidates now may file nomination papers till 24 December 2024, said the ECP provincial chief.

As per the ECP schedule, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats commenced on Dec 20.The deadline for the filing of papers was set to expire at 4:30 pm today (Friday). However at the request of the political parties and contesting candidates, the deadline was extended. Mr Chohan further said.

It may be recalled that returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30, as specified in the schedule. Similarly, In Balochistan, the filing of nomination papers for 16 national and 51 provincial assembly seats continued on Friday.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Yaqoob Nasar, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Sardar Sarbulan Jogezai, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, Aslam Bhootani, nawabzada Gazain Bugti, Rozi Khan Kakar, Nawab Ayaz Jogezai, Khushal Khan Kakar are prominent among others who have so far filed nomination papers to contest from different constituencies.