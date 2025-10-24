No polio case reported in Balochistan so far: Shahak Baloch

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 24 (APP):No polio case has been reported in Balochistan this year so far, Polio virus has been found in 2 out of 23 districts in the province. Polio has been completely eradicated from the world.

Polio virus is present in Pakistan and Afghanistan, while polio virus is very close to being eradicated in Balochistan.

These views were expressed on Friday by Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Inam-ul-Haq, Coordinator of EPE Dr Aftab Kakar, CFO UNICEF Balochistan Maryam Saeed, Qari Rashid while addressing a seminar on the occasion of World Polio Eradication Day.

Quetta Press Club President Irfan Saeed, DHO Quetta Dr. Aimal, Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and PGMF were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Shahak Baloch and Inam-ul-Haq distributed shields to volunteers who performed excellently for polio eradication and others.

Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch said that from the deserts of Chagai to the mountains of Zhob, polio teams work in winter and summer to vaccinate children against polio, due to their hard work, no polio case has been reported in Balochistan.

All this has been possible thanks to the policy of the Balochistan government and the efforts of partners, he said.

He said that the polio virus is still present in two districts of Balochistan, Lasbela and Chaman, which would require more effort to eradicate.

Inam-ul-Haq, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan, said that polio workers are our backbone, thanks to whose efforts Balochistan is close to becoming a polio-free province and God willing, this deadly disease would soon be eliminated from Balochistan.

EPE Coordinator Dr. Aftab Kakar said that the health department, along with other partners, is struggling to eradicate polio and other diseases from the province. Parents should vaccinate their children to protect them from infectious diseases so that they can avoid lifelong disabilities, he stressed.