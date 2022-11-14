No plan to postponement LB elections: AJK EC Spokesperson

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 14 (APP):The spokesperson of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission Monday categorically rejected the news regarding the postponement of Local Body Elections to be held on November 27.

He said the news was baseless, which had been published in some local newspapers regarding the rescheduling of LG elections.

He ensured free, fair and transparent LB elections in AJK and added the government had assured the EC to provide security forces to hold elections in peaceful atmosphere.

The spokesperson was of the view that rumors and fake news were circulated on social media, digital channels, electronic media without clarifying from the EC and termed it as a sheer violation of law.

He said notices were being issued to those involved in showing such irresponsibility.