No Govt job on basis of political recommendations: CM Afridi

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 14 (APP):Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, said on Sunday that no one in the province will be given a job on the basis of political recommendations.

“All recruitments in provincial departments, autonomous bodies, and semi-government institutions will be carried out strictly on merit and through EATA. Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and the public should bring forward evidence of corruption, and the government will take action without discrimination,” said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while addressing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering in Kohat.

The Chief Minister said that 16,000 recruitments in the Elementary and Secondary Education Department have been completed 100 percent on merit, and he challenges the entire Pakistani media to prove even a single job given on political recommendation.

He said that recruitment of 983 jail wardens, 3,200 lecturers, 1,800 police constables, and 640 CTD personnel will also be completed soon, and all tests will be conducted through EATA.

The Chief Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is following the principles of merit, transparency, and good governance and investment in people is the top priority of the government.

He said that an open-door policy has been implemented in the province, and all district, divisional, and provincial administrations have been directed to ensure that no citizen returns disappointed from a government office.

He said listening to the public and resolving their issues is the responsibility of the Govt.

Muhammad Sohail Afridi announced that the provincial government will provide full funding for a Girls Cadet College in Kohat, a girls’ campus at Kohat University, a 1,000-bed hospital, and for resolving the issue of clean drinking water.

Deficiencies at the DHQ Hospital will be addressed, and work on blacktop roads and water supply schemes will also be accelerated.