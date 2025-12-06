No fear for women now: Hina Butt

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 06 (APP):Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervez Butt on Saturday said that women must not fear and violence through digital means will be stopped.

She urged women not to fall prey to blackmail adding that practical measures were underway across Punjab to eliminate violence.

Addressing a ceremony at Violence Against Women Centre, she said the government aimed to become the voice of all women facing any form of abuse, including digital harassment.

She praised the efforts of the Punjab government and Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz, stating that door-to-door campaigns were in progress to curb violence against girls and women.

Hina Parvez Butt reaffirmed that providing justice to victims without fear was their top priority.

Referring to the Sania Zahra case, she said it was a major challenge for the department. “Police investigations revealed it was not suicide but murder .Exhumation was conducted, and we succeeded in proving the truth,” she said, calling it a test case to stop murders being disguised as suicides.

She added that the struggle for women’s rights would continue.

Under the ongoing 16-day campaign, the authority was working to end all forms of violence, including digital abuse, and to ensure victims feel protected and heard.

On this occasion, official of Violence Against Women Centres were also present.