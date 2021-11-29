No case of Omicron variant reported so far; RED campaign 2nd phase from Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP):No case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been reported so far, in Pakistan but there was a need to continue observing corona SOPs control the spread of this fatal disease.

Talking to the media, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani said that according to initial reports, the symptoms of Omicron was of flu but it was to be noted that the virus badly affected the lungs.

He urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest who had not still jabbed against the deadly disease, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat it.

The DHO stressed the need for citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to APP, said that the second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) drive would be started from Tuesday to vaccinate those who had already taken their first dose.

He informed that around 3,655,469 people, including 43,932 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district.

He said all-out efforts were being made to control the expected spread of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, in the Rawalpindi district.

Dr Waqar said all possible preventive measures were being made to meet any eventuality and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures and not be panic as the Punjab government was committed to fighting and defeating the lethal disease.