NMU launches laparoscopic kidney surgery in major advance for patients

MULTAN, Jan 03 (APP):The Department of Urology at Nishtar Medical University(NMU) has taken a significant step toward modern patient care by organizing a Laparoscopic Urology Workshop, marking the formal initiation of laparoscopic kidney surgery at the tertiary care facility.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Ishaq Endourology and Stone Centre. Renowned consultant urologist Dr Muhammad Athar Khawaja from Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, participated as the master trainer, providing hands-on training and sharing expertise in advanced minimally invasive urological procedures.

NMU VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, welcomed the participants and termed the workshop a major milestone for Nishtar Hospital. She emphasized that the introduction of laparoscopic kidney surgery reflects the institution’s commitment to adopting modern medical technologies for improved patient outcomes.

The primary objective of the workshop was to formally launch laparoscopic renal surgery at Nishtar Hospital and to familiarize urologists with contemporary surgical techniques. Urologists from various hospitals across the region attended the workshop and received practical training in minimally invasive procedures.

Medical experts highlighted that laparoscopic kidney surgery offers substantial benefits to patients, including reduced postoperative pain, smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and lower risk of complications. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality of urological care available to patients in South Punjab and surrounding regions, reducing the need for referrals to distant medical centres.

The workshop was widely appreciated by participants as an important step toward strengthening specialized healthcare services at Nishtar Hospital and improving access to advanced kidney care for patients.