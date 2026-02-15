NIPA trainee officers visit Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):A delegation of officers under training at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, visited Safe City Islamabad to gain insight into the capital’s modern policing and surveillance systems.

An official told APP on Sunday that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Awais Khan, Director Systems Faraz Memon, and Assistant Director Safe City Abbas Mehdi received the delegation and briefed them on the Safe City’s operational framework.

He said the visiting officers were given a detailed tour of the Command and Control Centre, central monitoring system, advanced surveillance cameras, and the Police Operations Centre Hall. The delegation was informed about the working mechanisms, technological features, and practical utility of the systems.

The official said the delegation was also briefed on the role of various Safe City components, including the Police Operations Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, and the Pucar-15 Emergency Helpline.

The officers were informed that Safe City Islamabad plays a vital role in crime prevention, public safety, and protection of citizens’ lives and property through technology-driven monitoring.

The delegation was told that modern surveillance cameras installed across the city, including facial recognition cameras at entry and exit points, significantly assist in identifying suspicious individuals and enhancing security.

The visiting officers appreciated the advanced technological infrastructure and acknowledged the effectiveness of Safe City Islamabad in supporting modern policing.

The delegation thanked SSP Safe City Awais Khan and his team for the informative and well-organized visit.