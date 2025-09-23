Tuesday, September 23, 2025
NIPA delegation visit ICP

PESHAWAR, Sep 23 (APP):Professor  Dr. Ahmad Ur Rahman Saljoqi, Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar, warmly welcomed the civil officers of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course from NIPA, Islamabad during their visit to the historic institution.
On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmad Kakakhel Administrative Officer, Islamia College Peshawar briefed the visiting officers about the rich history, academic contributions and cultural significance of Islamia College Peshawar.
He highlighted the pivotal role the college has played for over a century in shaping leadership, promoting quality education and serving as a cradle of knowledge for the region and beyond.
The Vice Chancellor appreciated the officers’ keen interest in learning about the institution’s legacy and reiterated Islamia College’s commitment to academic excellence and nation-building.
