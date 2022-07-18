Nine more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, Jul 18 (APP):Nine more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,062.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the infected cases included 43,506 from Rawalpindi and 3,556 from other districts.



Among the news cases, four arrived from Potohar town, two from Islamabad and one from Jehlum, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town.



“Presently, 75 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while one patient is admitted to the Attock Hospital “, the report added.



The report further said that 6,973,375 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.



District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,630 samples were collected, out of which 621 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent.