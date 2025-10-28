Nine lawbreakers behind bars, weapons recovered

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested nine outlaws during ongoing crackdown operations aimed at safeguarding citizens’ lives and property across the federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that police teams from Koral, Nilore, and Bhara Kahu police stations apprehended three accused and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the arrested accused, while further investigations are underway.

The official added that, during a special campaign to nab proclaimed offenders and absconders, six additional criminals were also arrested.

SSP Operations stated that Islamabad Police are continuously working to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property in the federal capital.

No one will be allowed to disturb peace in the city, he said, adding that the safety and security of citizens remain the top priority of ICT Police.