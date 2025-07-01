Nine arrested over encroachment

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 01 (APP):The district administration launched a major anti-encroachment operation in Jaman Shah on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals.

The action was taken against shopkeepers and vendors who continued to violate regulations despite multiple warnings.

AC Haris Hamid stated that illegal encroachments on government land were causing serious inconvenience to the public. He instructed violators to remove goods from footpaths and shift them inside their shops immediately.

Later on, the assistant commissioner also visited Imambargah Hussainia in Paharpur and Kot Sultan to review administrative matters.