NIM delegation to visit FCCI on Jan 12

FAISALABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Participants of the 34th Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar will visit Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on January 12, 2024.

A spokesman of the chamber said here on Friday that the delegation will be comprised of 18 senior officers currently attending this course for their promotion from grade 19 to 20.

The office bearers of the FCCI will apprise them about the current economic situation and the role, achievements and challenges being faced by this elected trade body, he added.