NHMP issues detailed advisory for travelers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 07 (APP): The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a detailed travel advisory for passengers due to dense fog affecting several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

According to an NHMP spokesperson on Sunday, thick fog has severely reduced visibility, significantly increasing the risk of accidents on national highways and motorways. In extreme conditions, certain motorway sections may be temporarily closed to ensure public safety.

The spokesperson advised travelers to plan their journeys between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and to avoid unnecessary travel at night.

Drivers have been instructed to use fog lights, ensure that windshield wipers are in proper working condition, maintain a greater-than-usual distance from other vehicles and strictly avoid the use of high-beam headlights as they further reduce visibility in foggy conditions.

Travellers are also encouraged to check the latest traffic and weather updates before starting their journey by calling the NHMP helpline 130, tuning in to FM 95, or following the official NHMP social media accounts @nhmp.

The NHMP spokesperson reaffirmed that public safety is their top priority, adding that motorway police teams remain on high alert round the clock and all possible measures are being taken to protect lives and property.