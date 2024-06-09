NHMP extend physical test dates for 2100 JPO positions

ABBOTTABAD, Jun 09 (APP): The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have announced additional dates for the physical tests for 2100 Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) positions, which commenced on June 1.

According to the NHMP spokespersons, candidates who were unable to attend their scheduled physical test in Islamabad now have the opportunity to take their test from June 9 and from June 12 to June 14 at Fatima Jinnah Park.

Similarly, those who missed their physical test at the Mansehra Police Line Headquarters can now take the test on June 10, 11, 13, and 14 at the same location.

In addition, candidates with concerns regarding their height or chest measurements can have these addressed at the designated centres on the specified dates. For more information, candidates were advised to contact the National Highways and Motorway Police.