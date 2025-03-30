20.5 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticNew water supply schedule for Eid days
Domestic

New water supply schedule for Eid days

12
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Water Supply & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a new water supply schedule to facilitate the people during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that according to the new schedule, water would be supplies from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. However, the second supply would be made from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This schedule would be implemented strictly during Eid days and people should store it to meet their needs during Eid celebrations, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan