New law helps elderly woman get back property

KHANEWAL, Nov 27 (APP): The Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance 2025, introduced by the government of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, helped an elderly woman get back her land from possession of illegal occupants in Mianchannu.

Under the newly introduced ordinance, the provincial government has announced strict penalties for fake land ownership documents, including forged Fards, bogus registries, and manipulated land mapping. Officials say the measure is designed to combat one of the most prevalent forms of public grievance: unlawful occupation and fraudulent transfers of property.

In a practical demonstration of the government’s resolve, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman personally visited a village on the outskirts of Mian Channu and restored possession of land belonging to an elderly woman under her supervision.

Barkatey Bibi, a senior citizen, had remained deprived of her 8-kanal land by local encroachers. Acting swiftly under the new directives, the DC supervised the entire recovery operation on site, ensuring the land was handed back to its rightful owner in the presence of officials including ADCR Khalid Abbas Siyal and Assistant Commissioner Sajida Razzaq,

Expressing deep gratitude, Barkatey Bibi thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for introducing the ordinance and for the administration’s timely intervention.