New journey of life: Pakistan releases 104 baby olive-Ridley turtles into sea

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP):Around one million species from the zoological and plant kingdoms are now under threat of extinction, according to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). As the digital age progresses, experts are raising alarm over the extent of climate change’s role in this growing crisis.

As of 2024, more than 14,000 species are listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Projections suggest that if global temperatures rise by 2°C by 2100, nearly 18 percent of all land species could face a high risk of extinction.

Species most sensitive to climate change, including insect pollinators and amphibians like salamanders, may fare even worse. Studies estimate that over 30 percent of these groups could be critically affected by shifting temperatures and rising sea levels.

Among the vulnerable marine species is the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas), which inhabits coastal waters in over 140 countries and nests on beaches in more than 80 nations across tropical and subtropical regions. While pollution, habitat loss, and fishing bycatch pose ongoing threats, conservation efforts worldwide are helping some populations recover.

In Pakistan, the WWF-Pakistan chapter has long advocated for the conservation of both marine and freshwater turtles. These species face threats including climate change, habitat degradation, illegal trade, poaching, and entanglement in fishing gear.

Five species of marine turtles are known to inhabit Pakistan’s waters, with the Green Turtle being the most commonly found along the country’s coastline. The 2025–26 green turtle breeding season has officially begun, with efforts already underway to protect hatchlings.

According to officials in the Marine Turtle Formation of the Sindh Wildlife Department, 104 baby turtles were released into the sea last night. So far, around 5,500 eggs have been laid in nests along the coast.

The breeding season for female green turtles typically begins in mid-August at Hawkes Bay and Sandspit beaches in Karachi and continues through February.

Experts note a troubling decline in turtle diversity along Pakistan’s coast. Two decades ago, seven species of sea turtles were observed across the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Today, only two species remain, primarily due to marine pollution, industrial activity, and recreational disturbances.

Most notably, the olive ridley turtle (also known as the Pacific ridley) has effectively become extinct in the region, with no live females sighted on Karachi’s beaches since 2010. While some dead individuals have washed ashore, conservationists say the absence of nesting females signals a critical population collapse.

Noted zoologists and environmentalists, speaking to APP, have expressed concern and curiosity over the mysterious absence of the Olive Ridley turtle from Karachi’s Sandspit beach, once a known nesting site for the species. Despite being one of the most commonly found sea turtles in Pakistan’s offshore waters, no confirmed nesting of Olive Ridleys has been recorded in the region for the past 14 years.

While the Green Turtle continues to frequent breeding sites along Pakistan’s coastline—including Sandspit, Paradise Point, French Beach, Mubarak Village, Cape Monze, Charna Island in Sindh, and Jiwani, Gwadar, Ormara, Pasni, and Dhiran in Balochistan—the Olive Ridley has seemingly turned away from nesting on Pakistani beaches.

During the initial stage of breeding, female turtles typically select a patch of beach mud, cover themselves using their hind legs, and begin digging a nest around three to three-and-a-half feet deep. This process, which occurs at night in near-total silence, culminates in the laying of dozens of eggs. The eggs incubate over a period of 45 to 60 days, while the full breeding season spans from mid-August to mid-February.

Despite the absence of nesting, WWF-Pakistan studies reveal that the Olive Ridley remains the most frequently sighted species in offshore waters. In an effort to solve this ecological mystery, WWF-Pakistan has planned to install satellite tags on these turtles to track their migration patterns and nesting grounds.

In addition to Olive Ridley and Green Turtles, three other sea turtle species—the Loggerhead, Hawksbill, and Leatherback—are considered rare along Pakistan’s coast. However, recent WWF-Pakistan findings now provide undeniable evidence of their presence and distribution in the region.

Beyond marine turtles, Pakistan is home to eight species of freshwater turtles found within the Indus River system, as well as two species of tortoises. These reptiles are increasingly threatened by illegal trade, driven by demand for meat, body parts, and the exotic pet market in East Asian countries. Habitat degradation and fishing-induced mortalities further endanger their survival.

In a recent success story, a joint operation by WWF-Pakistan and the Sindh Wildlife Department thwarted a group involved in the poaching and trafficking of freshwater turtles, particularly targeting soft-shelled species for their meat and body parts.

Experts stress that such poaching activities are a persistent and alarming threat, especially given that scientific studies already indicate a declining trend in freshwater turtle populations in Pakistan.

They argue that ending this crisis requires more than enforcement alone. It demands stronger laws, effective implementation, poverty alleviation, and widespread public awareness to protect Pakistan’s vulnerable turtle species and ensure their survival for generations to come.