New fiscal year: Development projects to be started in 66 cities of Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):With the start of new fiscal year 2025-26,work on new development projects will be started in 66 cities across the province.

According to Planning & Development (P&D) sources, following the development vision of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz, in the next phase of this program,110 more cities will also be included in the development scope, so that urban life can be improved and standardized across the province.

P&D sources while discussing a document on the Cities Development Program, said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz, provision of basic facilities was being ensured in all cities.

Giving the detail they said that these projects include repair of communication roads, installation of modern sewage systems and use of lined sewage pipes that are effective for 100 years.