Never lose hope, even in darkest times : CM

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the vital role of hope in overcoming adversity and building a better future.

In her message for the International Day of Hope, she observed that with steadfast courage and determination, the light of hope can blaze into a radiant sun of conviction and success.

Describing hope as a powerful and enduring emotion, the CM stated that it gives people the strength to move forward even in the most challenging circumstances. “This day reminds us that, despite all hardships and obstacles, we must never let go of hope,” she said, adding that hope fuels resilience and keeps the human spirit alive in times of despair.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her heartfelt solidarity with the oppressed people of the world, saying she firmly believes that, InshaAllah, the dawn of freedom will soon break for the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The CM said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has become a symbol of hope for the people, as it continues to deliver on its promises and work tirelessly for the welfare of the public. She reiterated her commitment to meeting the aspirations of the people, saying that her government is making every effort to provide accessible healthcare, quality education, and economic prosperity to every citizen of Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz voiced her hope that the people of Punjab will soon benefit from better healthcare services, that every student will receive a laptop, scholarships, and a quality education, that every homeless person will be able to find shelter, and that every farmer will enjoy the sight of thriving crops and a prosperous livelihood.

She added that hope is the light that guides people through darkness and helps them believe in the possibility of a brighter tomorrow. It was this very hope, she said, that inspired the public’s trust in the return of the PML-N, with expectations of restored educational support, free medicines, and improved public services.