Neuropathy common but treatable with early diagnosis, says PINS neurologist

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Professor of Neurology at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Dr. Mohsin Zaheer, has said that neuropathy is a common but treatable condition, and patients can lead an active and normal life through early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and preventive measures.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Dr. Mohsin Zaheer explained that neuropathy occurs due to nerve damage and presents symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning sensations, pain, muscle weakness, and difficulty in walking or maintaining balance. He identified diabetes as the most common cause of neuropathy, adding that vitamin B deficiency, kidney and liver diseases, side effects of certain medications, infections, and hereditary factors also contribute significantly to the condition.

He warned that neglecting early symptoms could result in serious complications and stressed that treatment depends on the underlying cause of nerve damage. In diabetic patients, strict control of blood sugar levels is essential for recovery, along with pain management, vitamin supplementation, and physiotherapy.

Dr. Mohsin Zaheer strongly discouraged self-medication and urged patients experiencing symptoms to seek timely consultation with qualified neurologists. He also highlighted preventive measures to reduce the risk of nerve damage, including effective sugar control, consumption of a vitamin B-rich diet, quitting smoking, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Emphasizing the importance of awareness, Dr. Mohsin Zaheer said that public education and proactive medical intervention are crucial to ensuring a healthy and functional life for individuals affected by neuropathy.