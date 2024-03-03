Negahban Rashan Program; Commissioner visits Industrial State to monitor preparation of ration bags

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP): Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Sunday visited Industrial State to monitor the preparation of the ration bags for Negahban Rashan Ramazan package.

The Commissioner said that under the package, the ration packages would be provided to 378,496 families across the division.

Engr. Aamir Khattak informed that the distribution of Negahban Rashan Ramadan package of the Punjab Government would be started from March 05.

Ramadan ration package would contain 10 kg flour with two kg each, rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour, he said adding, the Punjab government had taken a significant step towards providing maximum relief to the public amidst rising inflation. For this purpose, the Punjab government had devised a Negahban Rashn program, a Ramazan relief package, he added.

The Commissioner informed that the verification process of 67,628 households in Rawalpindi district, 45,181 in Jhelum, 5,541 in Murree, 74,624 in Attock and 64,654 in Chakwal district had been completed.

The control rooms had also been set up in Deputy Commissioner Offices to monitor the process of distribution of Negahban Rashan Package, he said and checked the quality and quantity of the essential items included in the ration bags.

Earlier chairing a meeting held here in Commissioner Office with the Deputy Commissioners of the five districts, he reviewed all the arrangements for the distribution of the package.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nidharat Ali, DG, RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, DG, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha and other relevant officers attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link.

In the next two days, the final list would be prepared, verifying the data of the beneficiaries of the entire division, the Commissioner informed.

He directed the authorities to ensure the quality of the essential items for the ration package which would be given to the deserving families.

He also ordered the DCs to monitor the packaging of the ration and ensure that there should be no compromise in the specified quantity and quality of items in all packages. The packaging process should be completed by next Monday, he instructed.

Engr. Aamir Khattak directed the DCs to finalize the transportation and security plan by tomorrow. Transparency should be ensured during the verification of the lists, he said.

The Commissioner ordered that the people in the list who were no longer eligible for this package and a separate list of non-verified should be prepared.

All processes should be monitored by establishing a control room in the DC Offices. There are 378,496 households across the division who are eligible for the package, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.

So far, a total of 68 percent verification had been completed across the division, he informed and directed that regarding the distribution of ration bags, the concerned departments should complete all their arrangements on priority basis. All-out efforts should be made for timely and efficient distribution of the ration bags.

He further directed that arrangements should be made to deliver the ration bags to the homes of the deserving families.