Nearly 6m bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 15

MULTAN, Oct 18 (APP): Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to near about six million (59,96,086) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till October 15, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Wednesday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figure of 25,43,100 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at (34,52,986) bales including 15,49,400 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 1,46,400 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at over 5.5 million (55,57,454) bales.

Exporters have bought 2,68,426 bales of cotton in total while textile mills bought total over 4.9 million (49,92,923) bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton, says the report. The 296,105 unsold bales stock was present. Total 665 ginning factories were operational in the country.