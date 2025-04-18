Nearly 300 patients sight restored  through corneal transplants

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 18 (APP):In a significant display of humanitarian service, the Department of Ophthalmology of Nishtar Hospital has successfully restored vision to nearly 300 visually impaired patients through corneal transplant surgeries.

In latest procedures eight more patients regained their eyesight following successful transplants.

The donated corneas were provided by Dr. Shahid Khan, a former student of Nishtar Medical College, now based in the United States.

Since Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority( PHOTA) formal approval of corneal transplantation in July 2021, the initiative has gained momentum with the support of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA).

Clinicians team included Dr. Raza Ali, Dr. Nosherwan, Dr. Sajjad, Dr. Maha, Dr. Asfandyar, Dr. Mehak, Dr. Ahmad Masood, and Dr. Tahmina, performed the recent surgeries, bringing joy and new vision to the lives of the recipients.

In a major development, a dedicated 150-bed eye hospital has also been established alongside Nishtar Hospital. The facility is fully operational, with a busy outpatient department and active surgical theaters. Preparations for setting up a full-scale Eye Bank Society at the hospital are now in the final stages.

Citizens wishing to contribute to this cause can register as donors by filling out a form or visiting the PHOTA website.

Nishtar Hospital also acknowledged the ongoing support of Dr. Nadeem Ullah (USA), Dr. Neelam Khan, Dr. Fawad Zafar (USA), Prof. Dr. Sadiq Tasneem, Prof. Dr. Rafiq Anjum, Dr. Yasmeen Parvez, and Dr. Ghulam Qadir (USA) for their role in making this life-changing initiative possible.