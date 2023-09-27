NDMA holds training session to minimize losses

CHITRAL, Sept. 27 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organized a two-day training session in Upper Chitral in order to ensure timely and effective response and strategy during natural calamities in the region.

The two-day training program titled “Winter Contingencies Simulation Exercise” was held in Bonny in order to disseminate information to minimize losses, in which people from different walks of life participated.

In the training program, Manager Dr. Syeda Maria Zaidi, Assistant Manager Hamza Razzaq, and Assistant Manager Dr. Usman gave a detailed discussion about the principles and measures set by the organization.

Proper preparation and promptness for effective management of natural disasters also came under discussion during the seminar. The roles and responsibilities of district, provincial, and national level institutions were highlighted to take timely and effective action in time.

The program aims to bring together all stakeholders under one roof to discuss the principles and procedures for dealing with disasters and emergencies. Through this program, collaboration, learning experience, exchange of ideas and research followed by conservation measures to reduce casualties during natural disasters and environment-friendly planning in the light of suggestions for post-disaster recovery.

There was a comprehensive discussion about closure, taking suggestions from the participants in the program through group discussion, collective discussion, and preparing a comprehensive plan in this light.

Among the problems identified in the group discussion, the suggestions came out, especially in winter. Following natural calamities such as avalanches, problems arising from road closures, landslides, food problems, health problems, and environmental issues, suggestions have been made by NDMA officials.

NDMA on this occasion assured that the suggestions will be included in the planning, the post-natural calamities recovery method, and the role of the community were also discussed. Accordingly, it was declared useful and a certificate was distributed by NDMA to the participants.