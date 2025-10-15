NDF observe World White Cane Safety Day

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan observed World White Cane Safety Day by promoting the independence and mobility of persons with visual impairment.

Abid Lashari, President NDF Pakistan, in his statement said that the white cane is a symbol of mobility, independence, and dignity for persons with visual impairment. He emphasized that while visual impairment itself is not the major barrier to mobility, environmental and educational challenges—particularly the limited access to Braille education—remain significant obstacles.

He further appreciated the role of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, for its continuous efforts in empowering and rehabilitating persons with visual impairment. The department has been contributing by providing essential assistive devices such as white canes, talking watches, radios, Braille embossers, and other mobility aids, enabling persons with visual impairment to lead more independent lives.

Lashari reiterated NDF’s commitment to continue working with government departments and stakeholders for the full inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities across Sindh.