NDF holds Public Forum Demand for immediate transition from Fossil Fuels to Renewable Energy

NAWABSHAH, Oct 27 (APP):Member organization of the Grow Green Network, National Disability & Development Forum (NDF), in collaboration with Indus Consortium, organized a Public Forum to promote the national campaign “Mobilising Communities to Public Forums 2025: Equal demand Solar Equity, Exit fossil fuels and Secure Climate-Resilient.

The forum brought together members of civil society, journalists, and political activists to discuss community-led climate and energy solutions.

During the Forum the speakers including Abid Lashari (President NDF), Murtaza Gohar (Additional Director Social Welfare), Lal Chand Lohano, Engineer Masood Arain, Farhana Irum, Tariq Hussain Channar, Asad Ali Memon, Mohsin Jalbani, Yaseen Khaskheli, Asif Khattak, Asma Arain, and others exchanged views on the theme “Equity in Solar Energy, Freedom from Fossil Fuels, and Climate-Resilient Recovery.”

The forum brought together community representatives, parliamentarians, academics, civil society members, and media personnel to strengthen the public voice for energy equity, just energy transition, and climate justice in Pakistan.

Participants shared their experiences and testimonies about rising electricity costs, limited access to energy, and the worsening impacts of climate change.

Speakers emphasized the urgent need for policy reforms to accelerate the promotion of renewable energy and to prioritize communities most affected by climate change.

The discussion centered around four major policy demands like Affordable and Accessible Solar Energy for All Citizens, including the removal of the proposed 10% GST on solar systems, ensuring fair net metering policies, and introducing targeted subsidies or low-interest loans for farmers, small businesses, and low-income households.

Phasing Out Dependence on Fossil Fuels, by ending LNG contracts, halting new fossil fuel projects, and redirecting public and international funds towards renewable energy initiatives. Promoting Climate Justice through transparent and community-led utilization of the Loss and Damage Fund to ensure that promised financial resources effectively reach the most affected regions. Prioritizing Flood Recovery by providing grants instead of loans, ensuring sustainable reconstruction, restoration of livelihoods, and inclusive opportunities for women and youth within recovery programs.

Participants further stated that the forum reflected the collective power of communities demanding fair and just energy solutions.

The forum concluded with a signature campaign in support of the “People’s Charter for Energy and Climate Justice 2025,” which received strong public endorsement.