NDF completes water project  in Gpchani Village

NAWABSHAH, Oct 11 (APP):The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan has successfully completed a much-needed water project in Village Gupchani, where women previously had to fetch drinking water from as far as 3 kilometers away.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Lashari, President NDF Pakistan, said that this project was initiated in collaboration with Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, which provided three Abiyar hand pumps. He said that the water supply line has been extended from 3 kilometers away to ensure safe and sustainable access for the villagers.

Lashari said the local community expressed heartfelt gratitude for having clean drinking water at their doorsteps. They appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Iltizam Relief Society team members, including Mohammad Shah and Shahrul, as well as the NDF team led by Abid Lashari, Tariq Hussain Channar, and Manthar Ali Magsi.

Lashari said the villagers shared that water is a blessing and a basic necessity of life. In the past, they faced extreme hardships fetching water from long distances using donkey carts, motorbikes, or by carrying it on their heads. Now, with this life-saving project, they described it as a God-gifted facility for the poor community.