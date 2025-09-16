NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Sep 16 (APP):The National Counter Narcotics Coordination Center (NCNC2) has been established at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLP), marking a major step towards unifying Pakistan’s counter-narcotics efforts.

In this connection, a five-day workshop series titled “Establishing Coordination Mechanisms to Counter Drug Trafficking” commenced on Monday, bringing together national and international stakeholders to strengthen collective action against drug trafficking.

The inaugural session was addressed by Major General Abdul Moeed, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Chairman and ANF Director General, followed by keynote speeches from Troels Vester, UNODC Country Representative, and Dr Lyn Nelson, Director of INL Pakistan.

The speakers underscored the urgent need for collaborative action and institutional mechanisms to combat drug trafficking at both national and regional levels.

Brigadier Syed Imran Ali, IATF Secretary and ANF Director Enforcement, briefed participants on the role and significance of NCNC2. He highlighted the importance of robust inter-agency data sharing and apprised the audience about ongoing nationwide counter-narcotics campaigns being undertaken by the ANF.

Subsequent sessions featured presentations from multiple law enforcement agencies focusing on improving data-sharing practices, enhancing analytical capabilities, and strengthening case management systems.

The workshops aim to foster sustainable inter-agency collaboration, ensuring narcotics control operations across Pakistan are systematic, intelligence-driven, and unified. Participating agencies reaffirmed their commitment to protecting society from the scourge of drugs, reflecting growing synergy and jointness in the national counter-narcotics response.