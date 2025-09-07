NCHD sets up literary centers at central jail Sargodha

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Sep 07 (APP):National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) district Sargodha has set up two adult education centers in District Jail to provide education to illiterate prisoners.

This was stated by Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Mehr Umar Daraz Jhawari accompanied by Field Officer Muhammad Asif Javed Jatt, during his visit to the adult education centers. During the visit, an educational assessment of the prisoners was conducted.

The NCHD Deputy Director said the program had been launched for a period of five months in District Central Jail Sargodha, in which one mathematics and three Urdu books were being taught to the prisoners. At the end of courses, certificates would also be distributed to the successful candidates.

Under the Adult Education Program, prisoners aged between 18 and 45 years were benefiting so that they could prove to be useful citizens of the society after their release from prison. Along with education, the prisoners would also be made skilled so that they could prove to be useful citizens of the society and the country after their release.

The NCHD Sargodha was playing every possible role in providing basic education, improving the literacy rate, eradicating ignorance and achieving the set national

development goals of social development so that society could truly move on the path of development in a positive way, he added.