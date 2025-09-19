NCCIA unearths cryptocurrency scam defrauding millions

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):The Cybercrime Reporting Centre of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala has unearthed a major online fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency and fake investment offers.

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the operation was launched following a complaint filed by a resident of Sangla Hill, who reported being defrauded of millions of rupees by individuals posing as representatives of a foreign company.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects received substantial amounts of money from victims through various bank accounts and mobile numbers. In one case alone, the complainant was reportedly deprived of Rs1.28 million.

The fraudsters allegedly used fake WhatsApp numbers, international contacts and misleading advertisements to trap citizens into investing in non-existent online schemes.

An FIR No. 170/2025 has been registered at the NCCIA police station, Gujranwala, under Sections 13, 14, and 16 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Further investigations are underway to trace the suspects and recover the defrauded money, the spokesperson added.