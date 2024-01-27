Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N manifesto

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled his party’s manifesto ahead of the general elections.

Addressing a party event here, he said that the manifesto had been prepared with great hard work and if people give the PML-N a chance the manifesto would be implemented in its letter and spirit.

He said that special attention had been given to the economy while preparing the manifesto. He termed it a coincidence that after facing political vendettas, the PML-N was ready to contest elections besides presenting its manifesto.

Nawaz Sharif said that if the PML-N government had not been toppled today’s Pakistan would have been different.

He appreciated Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from default, adding that the PML-N would always be there whenever the country needed it. Salient features of PML-N’s manifesto are:

Farmer’s prosperity through smart agriculture, building a climate resilient Pakistan, mapping judicial constitutional governance and local government reforms, inclusive growth, equality of opportunity through quality education, affordable and sustainable electricity, navigating peace across borders, reshaping healthcare, unleashing growth through digital Pakistan, rights and prosperity for those who build Pakistan, ushering Pakistan into a new era of information film drama and music, resilience and sovereignty, ensuring country’s energy security, sustainable population roadmap, overseas Pakistani: together rebuild Pakistan, unity and diversity, reinventing tourism, trade through exports, efficient infrastructure, protection and empowerment, water security, empower women, youth our collective future.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui and others also spoke.