Nawaz Sharif believes in empowering people: Rana Tanveer Hussain

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always made sincere efforts so that people get fruits of state resources.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of the book titled ‘Mard-e-Ahan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’ written by Muhammad Nawaz Raza at Lahore Press Club.

He said that credit goes to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had made great infrastructure in the country by developing ports, airports, motorways and launching metros.

The minister said that 90 percent development work in the country had been done during the tenure of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s government.

He further said that everybody witnessed what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had done during it’s tenure in the government and how it ruined the country’s economy.

He said, “Lahore is among the most developed cities with a lot of facilities.”

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif’s vision was all about ensuring supremacy of constitution and law besides empowering people.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif believes in strengthening of the departments whether it is judiciary, Pakistan Armed Forces and others.”

Federal minister stated that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always wanted to improve governance in the larger interest of the country.

Politics of chaos always yield negative impact in the country, he maintained.

He further said that it was high time to take country forward and only those people could do this who give preference to national interest over personal interests.

Talking about South Korea, the minister said that South Korea had implemented, Pakistan’s five year growth plan in 1960 and it excelled.

He said, “Development in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Turkiye was a result of continuity of the system and policies there.”

He stated that stability and continuity both were essential for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country.

He said, “With the grace of the Allah Almighty it is Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power.”

He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, country was moving forward in right direction.

He also congratulated the author of the book.